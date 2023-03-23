UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Launches 'Warning Book' To Create Awareness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar here on Thursday launched a 'warning book' for distribution among the people for creating awareness about traffic rules to ensure provision of the best traveling facilities to them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar here on Thursday launched a 'warning book' for distribution among the people for creating awareness about traffic rules to ensure provision of the best traveling facilities to them.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Qamar Hayat Khan, the purpose behind the launching of the warning book was to persuade people to follow traffic rules and also create awareness among them.

He said that with the issuance of the warning book the ratio of the challans would decrease as now in case of the violation of traffic laws, this book would be given to them to inform them regarding penalties against the violators.

The CTO said that after giving the warning book, the name of such drivers and motorists would be registered on the software of the City Traffic Police and in future, such violator will not only be challan rather legal proceedings will also be initiated against him.

In this connection, the education teams of the City Traffic Police along with volunteers will organize awareness sessions for the students in schools, colleges and universities to create awareness among the people regarding traffic rules.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Education Traffic Best

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spiri ..

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

3 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

3 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Classes will be started in District Public School ..

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

3 minutes ago
 ICC Decisions Cannot Affect Work of Russian Diplom ..

ICC Decisions Cannot Affect Work of Russian Diplomats in UN - Russian Foreign Mi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.