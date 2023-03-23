Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar here on Thursday launched a 'warning book' for distribution among the people for creating awareness about traffic rules to ensure provision of the best traveling facilities to them.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Qamar Hayat Khan, the purpose behind the launching of the warning book was to persuade people to follow traffic rules and also create awareness among them.

He said that with the issuance of the warning book the ratio of the challans would decrease as now in case of the violation of traffic laws, this book would be given to them to inform them regarding penalties against the violators.

The CTO said that after giving the warning book, the name of such drivers and motorists would be registered on the software of the City Traffic Police and in future, such violator will not only be challan rather legal proceedings will also be initiated against him.

In this connection, the education teams of the City Traffic Police along with volunteers will organize awareness sessions for the students in schools, colleges and universities to create awareness among the people regarding traffic rules.