Traffic Police Make Arrangements To Control Traffic On Roads: SSP

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:45 PM

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo has said the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially on 12th Rabi-ul- Awal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo has said the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially on 12th Rabi-ul- Awal.

Talking to a delegation at his office, here on Wednesday, the SSP said the Traffic Police Sukkur had made special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

He said that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised in this regard which was being implemented in order to avert traffic jams.

He said that all the available traffic officials would be deployed at various places to manage traffic, with special arrangements

