Traffic police making efforts to decrease ratio of road accidents: CTO

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The city traffic police is making efforts to decrease the ratio of road accidents as well as providing safe travelling facilities to citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asif Siddique said on Thursday that firstly the citizens were disseminated information about traffic rules violations through awareness campaigns and then they were issued challan tickets on committing violations.

He said that awareness campaigns and seminars were being held regularly at schools, colleges, universities, transport stands and other different departments to educate the youth.

He said that cases were being registered against violators of traffic laws besides impounding their vehicles.

He said that traffic police conducted challans of 11,972 helmet-less motorcyclists, 1587 juvenile drivers, 1,410 challans on driving without licenses during the last two weeks. Besides this, 56,601 challan tickets were issued to private vehicles, 25,565 commercial vehicles, 17,174 public service vehicles during the month of January.

The challans were also issued to 51,738 motorcyclists; 13,067 mini-loader trucks; 5,962 buses; 6,000 rickshaws; 1,864 tractor trolleys; 7,100 trucks/trailers; 4,690 cars; 173 jeeps during the month.

He said that over 2,000 smoke emitting vehicles were issued fine clips and some of them were impounded at various police stations.