Traffic police marks Pakistan Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The traffic police here Wednesday organized flag hoisting ceremony and flag march to celebrate Pakistan Day with national fervour.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat hoisted the flag in traffic headquarters at Gulbahar and prayed for the solidarity of the country. He also planted a sapling under "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

Similarly, flag march from Hayatabad to Motorway Toll Plaza was held under the supervision of SP Traffic Asif Bahadur. The participants of the rally paid tribute to leaders and workers who took part in the 'Pakistan Revolution-1940' and chanted slogans to remember their sacrifices.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, CTO directed the traffic staff to provide information on alternative routes to the citizens. He said that the traffic staff should take stern legal action against the bike riders who found guilty of one-wheeling and over-speeding.

He also directed the traffic officials to be present at their duty areas and to ensure smooth flow of the traffic on the roads intersecting busiest localities.

He said that motorcyclists should ensure the use of helmets and drivers of the cars should use seat belts to avoid road accidents.