Traffic Police Mirpurkhas Launches An Awareness Campaign For Traffic Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In light of the instructions of DIG Mirpurkhas Range Tanveer Alam Odho, Traffic Police Mirpurkhas has created awareness of traffic rules in various private and government schools, one-wheeling, car racing, and other dangerous and deadly activities that cause loss of life and property.

Along with this, an awareness campaign was launched regarding the prohibition of these crimes.

In this regard, under the leadership of DSP Satellite Town Abdul Sattar Gurgej, Traffic Sergeant Haider Ali and Traffic Police Mirpurkhas on Friday visited various schools and informed the students about the observance of traffic rules and the prohibition of one-wheeling and racing.

Traffic Sergeant Haider Ali said that due to the lack of knowledge of traffic rules and young age, more lives and property are being lost in motorcycle and car accidents.

