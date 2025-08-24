Traffic Police Murree Issues Advisory For Tourists Amid Heavy Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Traffic Police Murree has issued a special advisory for tourists in view of continuous heavy rains and the risk of landslides in the area.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Murree, Waseem Akhtar, urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to the hill station during the current weather.
He warned that landslides could occur due to the rains and advised motorists to drive slowly and carefully on slippery mountain roads.
The advisory also instructed drivers to use fog lights and double indicators during heavy rain and fog.
Tourists were asked to fully cooperate with traffic staff deployed at diversion points in case of road closures caused by landslides.
For emergencies, citizens can contact the traffic control room at 051-9269200.
According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, CTO Waseem Akhtar and DSP Traffic Murree are personally supervising traffic arrangements in the field to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to ensure the safety of tourists.
