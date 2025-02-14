Traffic Police, MVE launch crackdown on unfit vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In a joint operation, Traffic Police Abbottabad and the Motor Vehicle Examiner’s (MVE) Office Friday launched a crackdown on unfit vehicles and substandard gas cylinders in public and commercial transport.

The operation was conducted on the directives of SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, aimed to ensure road safety and compliance with vehicle regulations.

Under the supervision of Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner Anwar Khan, multiple checkpoints were set up across the city where vehicles without proper fitness certification, those fitted with unsafe gas cylinders, and other violators of traffic laws were subjected to legal action. Officials issued heavy fines and impounded several vehicles found violating safety standards.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan emphasized that the use of unfit vehicles and substandard gas cylinders poses a severe threat to public safety.

He stated that strict measures will continue to be enforced to prevent potential accidents and hazardous caused by non-compliance with safety regulations.

He has urged transporters and vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles meet the required safety standards, warning that further non-compliance will result in legal consequences.

The Traffic Police and Motor Vehicle Examiner's Office have reaffirmed their commitment to making Abbottabad’s roads safer and encouraged public cooperation in reporting violations to help maintain a secure traffic environment.