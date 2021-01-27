Traffic police not to fine Afghan vehicles on Pak-Afghan highway: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad District Khyber Iqbal Wednesday said that no challan fine would be levied on empty Afghan vehicles coming from Afghanistan on Khyber-Pak-Afghan Highway.

Talking to a delegation of Torkham Transport Union (TTU) led by its president Haji Azeemullah Shinwari and other transporters, he assured that no traffic fine would be charged from empty Afghan vehicles, however overloaded vehicles would not be spared or exempted.

The delegation of TTU informed the DPO about the concerns of transporters regarding issuance of unnecessary challans to empty vehicles. In this regard, the DPO said that relief and protection of transporters on Pak-Afghan Highway was his top most priority.

He assured them that no traffic official would be allowed to bother the transporters, adding that strict action would be taken against the police official.

He said that directives had already been issued to traffic police officials deployed on Pak-Afghan Highway that not to challan of the empty Afghan vehicles would be made facilitate them instead.

Transporters and drivers of Khyber Landikotal Torkham district specially thanked District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal for resolving their issue of challan on empty vehicles.