Traffic police officers served with show cause notices for poor performance

Various officers of the City Traffic Police were served with show cause notices and explanations on Tuesday for poor performance and negligence of duty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Various officers of the City Traffic Police were served with show cause notices and explanations on Tuesday for poor performance and negligence of duty.

Deputy Inspector General of Police-Traffic Karachi Iqbal Dara during his surprise visit to districts East and Korangi, checked the performance of the traffic staff and issued show cause notices to various Section Officers (SO) of traffic police, according to a news release.

SOs Tariq Road and Khalid Bin Waleed Road were served with show cause notices as DIGP found double and triple parking.

SO Shah Faisal Colony was served with notice for violations of stop line and use of fast lane by commercial vehicles in his jurisdiction.

The DIGP found water tankers and auto-rickshaws parked at Hino Chowrangi upon which DSP Korangi was served with explanation while SO Zaman Town with show cause notice.

Show cause notices were also issued to SOs Korangi and Korangi Industrial Area as passengers were found commuting on roofs of buses and mini buses and a trailer was parked in front of Korangi office.

All officers were warned that no further negligence would be tolerated.