Traffic Police Official Gunned Down At Bara Chowk
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 08:57 PM
BARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants gunned down a traffic police official near Bara Chowk here on Thursday.
According to police, unknown attackers opened fire on a traffic police official who was on duty at Bara Chowk.
He and a passerby received wounds in the firing and were rushed to Dogra Hospital.
The traffic official, Mustafa, succumbed to wounds in the hospital.
Search operation has been started to arrest perpetrators who managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.