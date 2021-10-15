Traffic police official shot dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Unknown assailant shot a traffic police official in Sikandar Abad area in the vicinity of Chamkani police station the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Unknown assailant shot a traffic police official in Sikandar Abad area in the vicinity of Chamkani police station the other day.

A police spokesman said traffic police official, Noman Khan, resident of Urmar Payan was on duty when assailant shot him dead near Chilla Pull on Urmar Road.

The assailant managed to flee from the scene.

Soon after the incident, the police cordoned off the area and started search operation, however no arrest was being made till filing the report.