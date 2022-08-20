UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Ordered To Conduct Inquiry Into Incident Of Torture On Citizen

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Traffic police ordered to conduct inquiry into incident of torture on citizen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Friday asked the Deputy IGP Traffic Police Karachi to immediately conduct an inquiry of torture on a citizen by traffic cops in Malir.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, a video of an incident, in which a citizen could be seen being tortured by the traffic policemen in Quaidabad district Malir, was making rounds over social media.

Taking notice of the incident, the Karachi Police chief sought a detailed report about the officials involved in the incident of violence.

The spokesperson for city police said upon receiving the inquiry report, departmental proceedings would be launched against officials responsible in the incident.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Social Media Traffic Malir

Recent Stories

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant De ..

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant Deportations, Mandate Terror Wat ..

29 minutes ago
 Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - ..

Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - Reports

29 minutes ago
 Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Uk ..

Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Ukrainian Corn Docks in Turkey - ..

29 minutes ago
 International Air Show Will Take Place in China's ..

International Air Show Will Take Place in China's Zhuhai in November - Organizer ..

29 minutes ago
 NADRA embraces massive digital transformation, gen ..

NADRA embraces massive digital transformation, gender parity: Chairman

29 minutes ago
 EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energ ..

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energy Price Spikes - Reports

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.