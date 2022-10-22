Traffic police organises seminar on 'road safety, smog'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Traffic Police Saturday organised an awareness seminar regarding 'road safety and smog' at Government Polytechnic College Sargodha.

In-charge Traffic education Unit Muhammad Sajid Hussain said that the students were being given awareness lectures on road safety, smog and its elimination .

He urged students to follow traffic rules and avoid violation of traffic laws, always use helmet and seat belt while driving.

' Every people has to play his role for the eradication of smog because it is not only harmful for human health but also causes road accidents', he added.