Traffic Police Organises Seminar On 'road Safety, Smog'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Traffic Police Saturday organised an awareness seminar regarding 'road safety and smog' at Government Polytechnic College Sargodha.
In-charge Traffic education Unit Muhammad Sajid Hussain said that the students were being given awareness lectures on road safety, smog and its elimination .
He urged students to follow traffic rules and avoid violation of traffic laws, always use helmet and seat belt while driving.
' Every people has to play his role for the eradication of smog because it is not only harmful for human health but also causes road accidents', he added.