Traffic Police organize awareness seminar for Levies, Khasadars

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Traffic Police Monday organized awareness seminar on traffic laws for newly merged employees of Levies and Khasadar into KP police here in Darzanda Sub Division.

The participants of the seminar were briefed about traffic laws including benefits of road safety, zebra cross and use of seat belt and helmets besides principles of driving and precautionary measures.

They were also warned regarding accidents occurred on highways due to lack of awareness about traffic laws.

They also directed to create awareness among people by asking them to avoid smoking and use of mobile phones during driving. They were also educated to deal with drivers politely and tact of informing the drivers about benefits for cheking of tyres, engine fuels, battery and other essential tools before driving.

The Khasadars lauded the efforts of traffic police and demanded for arrangements of such seminar in other police stations.