Traffic Police organize awareness walk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :City traffic police in collaboration with Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here Tuesday organized an awareness walk to inform and educate masses about an importance of traffic rules and regulations to ensure their safety during travelling.

The walk started from Rehman Baba square (suray bridge) and culminated at in front of provincial assembly building. Journalists and civil society members, senior traffic police officers including SP Headquarters Fazal Ahmed Jan, Manager Safety Honda Atlas Mobeen Anwar and large number of people participated in the walk.

Chief Traffic Police Kashif Zulfiqar highlighted objectives of the walk, saying the use of helmet during bike-riding and safety belts while driving can help save many lives. He urged citizens to cooperate with traffic police in implementation of traffic laws.

He said Honda Atlas Company has cooperated with Traffic Police by giving huge quantity of helmets and awareness broachers.

He said traffic flow is the sign of national maturity and by abiding traffic rules we can create knowledgeable society. During the walk, Traffic Police Chief also met several bike-riders and owners of vehicles through the Khyber Road and distributed helmets. He talked with them about the traffic flow in the city and steps being taken to improve it.

Speaking on the occasion, Manager Safety Honda Atlas Mobeen Anwar said that Honda Atlas always stands with traffic police to promote not only traffic rules but also providing necessary equipment free of cost to make the awareness walk successful.

The participants were of the view that such events would help foster awareness regarding the traffic rules in the society.