Traffic police organized awareness camp

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A camp was organized by the traffic police to create awareness among citizens about coronavirus and traffic rules in Sargodha city.

In charge education unit instructed the citizens to avoid the use of one wheeling,fancy number plates,black glasses and to ensure the use of seat belts and helmets.

On the occasion, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar said that citizens should ensure social distancing and implementation of precautionary measures during shopping for Eid-ul-Azha as the cases of corona virus were decreased due to better strategy by the government.

He directed the traffic wardens to take stern legal action against the violators.