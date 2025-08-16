Traffic Police Organized Awareness Workshop In Kohat
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan, an awareness workshop was organized
by the Traffic Police for drivers at Old Lorry Stand Saturday.
According to APP correspondent, this important workshop was led by Traffic Incharge Noor Muhammad, while Additional Traffic Incharge Arab Jan was also present.
The workshop aimed to make drivers aware of the importance of traffic rules, road safety, and precautions to take while driving.
On this occasion, the Traffic Incharge gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the consequences of violating traffic rules, prevention of accidents, and principles of safe driving.
The Larry Adda Manager, representatives of various transport companies, and a large number of drivers attended the workshop.
The participants appreciated this initiative of the police and said that such awareness campaigns are the need of the hour, which not only improve traffic discipline but can also prevent the loss of precious lives.
DPO Dr. Zahidullah Khan said on this occasion that the traffic police is taking all possible steps for the convenience and safety of the citizens, and the awareness campaigns will continue in the future as well.
APP/azq/378
