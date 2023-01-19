UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Organizes Awareness Workshop For Drivers

Published January 19, 2023

Traffic police organizes awareness workshop for drivers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Traffic Warden police Abbottabad on Thursday conducted a special workshop for the awareness of local transport drivers with the collaboration of a private school.

The workshop was attended by the drivers from the Abbottabad district and was briefed on traffic rules and other issues.

SSP Traffic Malik Ijaz Ahmed was the chief guest and the workshop was attended by DSP Admin Imtiaz Ali, DSP Saeed Yedoun, Inspector Traffic Zulfiqar Ali Dr. Abdul Manan Aftab.

Dr. Abdul Manan Aftab while addressing the participants of the workshop informed the drivers about first aid in road accidents.

SSP Traffic Warden Abbottabad Malik Ijaz Ahmed while speaking on the occasion said that the aim of the workshop was to give special awareness to local drivers about road safety and other traffic rules traffic objectives, first aid, professional manners and others.

SSP Traffic Warden thanked all the participants and made a special request to the driver that after receiving this training, you should not make any mistakes and prove that you are a trained driver.

