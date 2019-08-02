Traffic police organizes blood camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Traffic police here Friday organized blood donation camp in connection with Police Martyrs Day.

Talking to media men in the blood donation camp, SSP Traffic Kashif Zulfiqar said that sacrifices rendered by police officials during war against terror would always be remembered.

He said purpose of the camp is to paying tribute to police martyrs.

On the occasion, SSP Traffic along with police officials and journalists donated blood which would be provided to thalassemia affected children.