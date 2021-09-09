UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Organizes Prize Distribution Ceremony

Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar Thursday organized a prize distribution ceremony in Traffic Headquarters among those officers and personnel who have performed excellent duty during Muharram-ul-Harram.

The ceremony held here with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat was attended by SP Traffic Headquarters, Fazal Ahmad Jan, SP Traffic Cantt: Amanullah, SP Traffic City, Tahir Wazir and other traffic police officers at large.

On this occasion, CTO Abbas Majeed Marwat distributed cash and commendation certificates among those police officers and personnel, who have shown excellent performance during Muharram duty and provided better traveling facilities to people while showing adherence to traffic plan in letter and spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the provision of better traveling facilities to commuters is the top priority of the City Traffic Police and commended the performance of Traffic Police Officers and personnel during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said that during Muharram special traffic diversions were established and encroachments were completely abolished that resulted in smooth flow of traffic in the city.

He further said for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic during Muharram, the traffic police have utilized social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and FM 88.6 Radio for creation of awareness among the masses, beside taking action against the violators of ban on pillion riding and impounded thousands of motorcycles.

More Stories From Pakistan

