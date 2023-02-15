Traffic police organizes workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha Traffic Police (STP) on Wednesday arranged a day-long workshop for Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) employees here at police lines on Wednesday.

The event aimed at creating awareness among FESCO drivers about traffic rules and safety measures required to prevent increasing number of road accidents.

STP's education Wing Incharge Sajid Sindhu delivered a lecture on traffic rules and stressed upon the participants to follow best practices to bring down the accidents ratio.

He urged the drivers to use overhead bridges while crossing road.

He said that it was collective responsibility of the society to follow the traffic laws, informed police spokesman.