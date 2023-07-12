Open Menu

Traffic Police Outreach Team Issue Learner Permits To Employees At Office

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 09:29 PM

A team of traffic police on Wednesday issued learner permits to some 35 employees working in the additional chief secretary office under its new initiative to outreach government and private offices to provide the facility at the spot

The department has made joint outreach teams of the traffic police and the Punjab police under the supervision of the City Police Officer and Chief Traffic Officer to visit government and private offices, educational and industrial institutions, commercial markets, and villages in rural areas and issue leaner driving licenses on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Secretary Admin Abdul Saboor Thakur said that the government has made the issuance of a driving license easy, while in the past one had to go through very difficult steps to obtain a driving license.

He said that driving a vehicle without a driving license was a crime and urged citizens to obey the law and take advantage of the facility to obtain a driving license.

As per directives of the provincial government, he said the issuance of driving licenses has been made easier by the city traffic police and now a paperless system has been launched to replace the old system.

The Traffic Warden Kashif Ghafoor briefed the Deputy Secretary that a weekly schedule of outreach teams was being issued to visit urban and rural areas of the district and citizens were being facilitated by the issuance of learner permits on the spot while the driving license was also being renewed.

On average, more than 2,000 learner driving licenses were being issued on a daily basis, the traffic warden said and added that now the citizens have been given the facility to take a driving test in their own vehicle.

Lady Constable Razia Sultana said that outreach teams were proving all the facilities of Police Khidmat Markz to the citizens at their doorsteps. She said that citizens were also being provided copies of FIR, character certificates, and other facilities on their demand.

