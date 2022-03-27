UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Penalized 2,533 Drivers On Overloading In First-quarter Of 2022

Published March 27, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Traffic police in a drive to discourage overloading in schools' vans, busses and truckloads issued challan to a total of 2,533 drivers during the first quarter of 2022, said Chief Traffic Officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat here Sunday.

Talking to reporters at his office, he said that more than one million rupees were collected under the heads of fines and submitted to national exchequer.

He said that traffic police has initiated awareness campaign for drivers specially those drivers who were providing pick and drop to school children.

He said the drivers of truckloads were also being given orientation for how can they drive their vehicles on highways and link roads.

Abbas Majeed Marwat also called upon the citizens to cooperate fully with traffic officers and personnel to ensure smooth hassle free traffic movements in the city. He said that implementations of traffic rules would be ensured on all roads and no leniency would be shown against violators.

