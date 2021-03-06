Traffic police performers get commendable certificates, awards

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abass Majeed Marwat here Saturday asked traffic police personnel to uphold professionalism in discharge of their duties in order to implement life-saving principles of traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abass Majeed Marwat here Saturday asked traffic police personnel to uphold professionalism in discharge of their duties in order to implement life-saving principles of traffic.

He expressed these views while speaking at an award and certificate distribution ceremony among best traffic employee Traffic headquarters.

CTO said that the purpose of pursuing reward and punishment was meant to enhance efficiency and performance of traffic police force.

He said that a policy of reward and punishment was being followed to encourage honest and dutiful officers.

Mr. Marwat said traffic always served for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads across the provincial metropolis.

He said a crackdown against those erecting encroachments alongside roads, unfastening seatbelts during travel and avoiding land discipline would continue till every road user be made aware about basic principles of traffic laws.

Later he awarded commendable certificates to best performers including SHO Hafizur Rehman and PRO Shahab Umerzai.