Traffic police Peshawar devise plan for Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majid Marwat said on Friday that the Traffic Police Department has prepared a comprehensive plan for the flow of traffic in the provincial city during Christmas days.

He said that three SPs, 10 DSPs, and more than 1000 traffic wardens would be on duty during Christmas, besides 54 riders and 18 forklift operators would be deployed in different sectors of the district.

Marwat said that the traffic police would use all available means to keep the flow of traffic smooth during Christmas. He urged the citizens to extend all possible help to the traffic police and follow the prescribed instructions.

He said that the FM88.6 radio channel would provide necessary information to the people regarding the traffic of the city throughout the day.

He said that in case of any queries, people can contact the helpline number 1915 for any help.