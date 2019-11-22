Traffic police Peshawar distributes masks

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Kashif Zulfiqar, traffic police here Friday distributed masks among people for protection of air pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Kashif Zulfiqar, traffic police here Friday distributed masks among people for protection of air pollution.

The teams of traffic police led by DSP Headquarters Zakaullah distributed masks among people on various spots of G.T.Road.

The public awareness campaigns regarding traffic rules and laws were also held and traffic police personnel distributed pamphlets highlighting the benefits of helmet use during bike riding.

On the occasion DSP Headquarters said that such events would be expanded to other areas of the city to inform general public about benefits of abiding traffic rules.

Meanwhile citizens lauded the efforts taken by traffic police and appreciated their services.