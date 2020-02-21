Traffic police Peshawar launches awareness programs at education institutions

City Traffic Police had launched awareness programs under which seminars are being organized at educational institutions, markets and other public places to create awareness of traffic laws and safety of people on roads

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police had launched awareness programs under which seminars are being organized at educational institutions, markets and other public places to create awareness of traffic laws and safety of people on roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic, Wasim Ahmed Khalil said that the campaign was focusing on traffic awareness especially public safety on roads. He said that seminars would be organized at every major education institutions aimed at raising awareness of traffic laws among students to ensure their safety on roads.

In this connection, seminar was held at Institute of Management Sciences Hayatabad in which Superintended Police Cantt, Aslam Nawaz, Deputy Superintendent Police Education Unit, Shazia Shahid delivered lectures on importance of public safety on roads and highlighted importance of observing traffic laws like fastening of seat belts, use of helmets, crossing roads at zebra crossings, avoid over-speeding in order to minimize accidents on roads.

Students took keen interest in awareness seminar and appreciated traffic police efforts for launching educative programs on traffic laws.