Traffic Police Peshawar releases performance report of last 6-month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Peshawar City Traffic Police (PCTP) on Sunday while releasing the performance report of the last six months, said as many as 297,913 people were booked for violating different traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat expressed these views while talking to journalists here.

He said Rs. 69342100 have been received as fines from the violators and deposited in the national treasury. He said as compared to last year, there has been a significant reduction in traffic accidents during the first six months of this year, which is due to proper traffic management monitoring by Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat.

He said, 2457 calls have been received on the PCTP helpline 1915, in which 2289 complaints have been resolved by working on the complaints of Peshawar. He said that 168 calls have been received in which awareness has been obtained about various departments of City Traffic Police Peshawar.

Among the top three calls received on the Peshawar helpline, the driving license procedure, traffic flow in the second and challan verification in the third. He said from January 2022 to June 2022, 15075 people have taken the driving test, in which 5426 people have failed the driving test, in which the ratio of failed people is 36%, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

Peshawar City Traffic Police is using all capabilities to ensure implementation of Peshawar traffic rules, a series of awareness campaigns are also going on to ensure implementation of traffic laws in the whole city of Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

Action has been taken against 80341 for not using a helmet, 52618 for not giving right of way to other vehicles, 29945 for violation of no parking zone, Chief Traffic Officer said. Action has been taken against 32298 for violation of lane discipline, 12222 for misuse of signals, 9934 for violation of one way, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

"Action has been taken against 7888 people for driving without a driving license, 1131 people for driving vehicles without a permit, 6327 people for using black glasses," Chief Traffic Officer said. During Peshawar, action has been taken against 814 people for using mobile phones, 2391 people for driving unregistered vehicles, 1080 people for driving under age, 4094 people for overloading, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat.

A total of 271 for one-wheeling, 4379 for encroachment, 45 people for not establishing parking in plazas and using them for commercial purposes, have been taken action against, Chief Traffic Officer said.

He said action has been taken against 1296 people for not using seat belts and 6839 people for refusing to show driving license. In the light of the instructions of the provincial government, revolutionary changes have been made in the CTP related to IT reforms. He disclosed that Peshawar City Traffic Police has installed trackers in its vehicles while FM Radio 88.6 has been fully activated.

He said that FM radio informs the citizens about the traffic system, where there is a traffic jam, the citizens are informed about the alternative routes as well. A computerized duty roster has also been activated through which traffic officers are changed every month at the points, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

CTP has installed cameras in the vehicles of traffic officers under the e-patrol system and cameras have regular recording, all of which are recorded in the command control room, which is monitored by the officers themselves, he added.

Under the IT reforms, through the e-challan system, frequent violators of traffic rules can be easily informed and all the social media websites have been activated by the Peshawar department, through which the citizens are informed every fifteen minutes about the traffic system, he said. "IT reforms in Peshawar traffic are the need of the hour because today is the era of IT and citizens can use the traffic system through social media," CTO said.

YouTube live transmission is being attended by experts from various departments who are sharing their views on health, education, law, road safety and traffic rules with the viewers while E-challan, installation of cameras, duty roster has already been issued for the convenience of Peshawar citizens and traffic wardens and officials, Abbas Majeed said.

CTP is using all capabilities to solve traffic related problems and digitize Peshawar and it is the first priority to run CTPP under modern requirements in which they will leave no stone unturned and present City Traffic Police Peshawar as a role model for the entire province, Abbas Majeed concluded.