Traffic Police Praised For Facilitating Citizens In Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan has appreciated the traffic police for their efforts in facilitating citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Addressing an Iftar party, he acknowledged the effective arrangements made by the district traffic police to prevent traffic congestion in the city and added that their efforts had enabled the citizens to do their Eid shopping with convenience especially in busy market areas.

The Iftar party was attended by Traffic In-Charge Tank, Saaduddin Khan, along with other traffic police officers and personnel.

During the Iftar party, DPO Tank spent pleasant moments with his staff and mingled with them. A special prayer was also offered for the security, development, and stability of the country.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan expressed his commitment that the police force would continue to work tirelessly for public service, improving traffic, and maintaining law and order.

