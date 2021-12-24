UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Prepare Christmas Traffic Plan In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:51 PM

Traffic Police prepare Christmas traffic plan in peshawar

City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar have prepared a special traffic plan for Christmas Day, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar have prepared a special traffic plan for Christmas Day, said a press release issued here on Friday.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat three SPs. 10 DSPs and over 1000 traffic wardens will perform duty while 54 Riders, 18 Fork lifters have also been deployed.

CTO Abbas Majeed Marwat has said that City Traffic Police will provide all possible facilitations for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the occasion of Christmas.

He urged the people to extend full cooperation to traffic police and adherence to the guidelines issued by them in letter and spirit. He said that FM 88.6 Radio will provide awareness to people regarding traffic on the night.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Christmas Traffic All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recove ..

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 Quaid's struggle for Muslims rights in sub-contine ..

Quaid's struggle for Muslims rights in sub-continent unforgettable: Ghazala

9 minutes ago
 Notorious proclaimed offender arrested in multan

Notorious proclaimed offender arrested in multan

9 minutes ago
 Nine liquor sellers nabbed,with 1056 liters liquor ..

Nine liquor sellers nabbed,with 1056 liters liquor in khanewal

9 minutes ago
 Students urged to follow principles of Quaid-e-Aza ..

Students urged to follow principles of Quaid-e-Azam to regain past glory

9 minutes ago
 58 new corona cases reported in Punjab

58 new corona cases reported in Punjab

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.