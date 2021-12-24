Traffic Police prepare Christmas traffic plan in peshawar

City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar have prepared a special traffic plan for Christmas Day, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar have prepared a special traffic plan for Christmas Day, said a press release issued here on Friday.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat three SPs. 10 DSPs and over 1000 traffic wardens will perform duty while 54 Riders, 18 Fork lifters have also been deployed.

CTO Abbas Majeed Marwat has said that City Traffic Police will provide all possible facilitations for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the occasion of Christmas.

He urged the people to extend full cooperation to traffic police and adherence to the guidelines issued by them in letter and spirit. He said that FM 88.6 Radio will provide awareness to people regarding traffic on the night.