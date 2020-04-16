UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police Provided Masks, Gloves

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Traffic police provided masks, gloves

Playing a key role in front line against coronavirus, the officials of traffic police in Dir Lower were given masks and gloves for their protection

DIR LOWER , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Playing a key role in front line against coronavirus, the officials of traffic police in Dir Lower were given masks and gloves for their protection.

District In-charge Traffic Police, Shad Muhammad Khan following instructions of DPO,Abdul Rashid Khan on Thursday distributed safety masks and gloves among officials of traffic police.

The officials deputed at Timargara Bazaar, Rabat, Khal, Maiden, Munda, Maya, Samarbagh, Talash, Chakdara and at Traffic Headquarters and Traffic education Unit.

Shad Muhammad Khan on the occasion stressed upon adopting precautionary measures against coronavirus virus and lauded traffic police for performing duty during these testing times.

He also urged upon people to cooperate with district administration and traffic police during lock down announced by the government.

Related Topics

Police Education Traffic Rabat Dir Khal Rashid Khan Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trucks permitted on Sharjah roads during the day: ..

2 minutes ago

For Balkan Roma, hunger is the first curse of coro ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police devise night patrolling plan for ..

7 minutes ago

Momina hails health's workers role as frontline so ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistani students moves 'online' amid coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

PTA asks Ehsaas, BISP beneficiaries not to share p ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.