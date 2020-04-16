Traffic police provided masks, gloves

Playing a key role in front line against coronavirus, the officials of traffic police in Dir Lower were given masks and gloves for their protection

DIR LOWER , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Playing a key role in front line against coronavirus, the officials of traffic police in Dir Lower were given masks and gloves for their protection.

District In-charge Traffic Police, Shad Muhammad Khan following instructions of DPO,Abdul Rashid Khan on Thursday distributed safety masks and gloves among officials of traffic police.

The officials deputed at Timargara Bazaar, Rabat, Khal, Maiden, Munda, Maya, Samarbagh, Talash, Chakdara and at Traffic Headquarters and Traffic education Unit.

Shad Muhammad Khan on the occasion stressed upon adopting precautionary measures against coronavirus virus and lauded traffic police for performing duty during these testing times.

He also urged upon people to cooperate with district administration and traffic police during lock down announced by the government.