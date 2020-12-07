UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Rallies For Sensitizing Drivers On Smog

Mon 07th December 2020

Traffic Police rallies for sensitizing drivers on smog

Multan, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Traffic police rallied on Monday to create awareness among drivers about smog and fog.

A spokesperson for police informed that the rally was organized from Kinwan Chowk to press club attended by traffic police staffers, traders and civil society members.

It was aimed at sensitizing public in general and drivers in particular about precautionary measures during driving in smoggy and foggy weather, he stated.

Addressing the participants, Traffic DSP Riaz Bokhari said that drivers should go slow during these weather conditions.

He urged upon drivers to use yellow lights during smog, adding that they should take extra care during inclement weather.

Later, pamphlets were disbursed among the participants.

