Traffic Police Register 81 Cases Against Underage, Without License Drivers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The traffic police here on Thursday in an operation against underage and without license drivers registered 81 cases.
The spokesman said the police had registered 6455 cases against the violators since the launch of the operation.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Tamoor Khan urged the parents to cooperate with police to discourage this trend.
The police would start special classes for eligible students in educational institutes to get driving licenses.
