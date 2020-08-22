UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Release Alternate Traffic Routes Plan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The traffic police released an alternate traffic routes plan keeping in view processions and Majalis till the 10th of Muharramul Harram.

According to traffic police source, people will adopt alternate route of Rajbah Road for going to GTS Chowk, Railway Station Chowk instead of Imam Bargah Chowk from Chenab Chowk.

The motorists will use alternate route from Chenab Chowk, Dairy Form Mor to Kothi TahirShah Chowk behind GCU, Jinnah Colony Chowk to enter Jail Road.

He said an additional traffic force had been deployed at alternate routes to facilitate people.

