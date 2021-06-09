Traffic police removed sub-standard CNG kits from public transport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police on Wednesday removed CNG cylinders from 32 vehicles in it's on-going crackdown against substandard CNG that used in the public transport.

On the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, substandard cylinders installed in public transport especially in school pick and drop vehicles were being removed.

Dozens of substandard and illegal cylinders kits were removed this week.

Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, City Traffic Police informed drivers of public transport about the traffic rules and dangers of substandard cylinders kits installed in vehicles carrying passengers and students.

Chief Traffic Officer said that no compromise would be made on safety of passengers.

He said using substandard CNG kits was like inviting major accidents at any time which would not be tolerated.

He said strict action was being taken against any vehicles violating traffic rules for passengers safety.

During the campaign, transporters have been asked to get their gas cylinders checked and certified by the relevant departments otherwise stern action would be taken against them.