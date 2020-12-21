Traffic police removes encroachment on Jinnah park road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Traffic police on Monday launched an anti-encroachment drive on Jinnah park road and dozens of handcarts took into custody and booked seventeen persons under anti-encroachment act.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat directed for removing of encroachment that were illegally set up on main road.

Traffic police conducted an operation and removed all the cabins erected therein and confiscated dozens of motorcycles parked under 'No Parking Zones'. The traffic police also arrested seventeen persons for violating rules and laws.

The heavy contingent of the police was deployed to meet untoward incidents during the conduct of operation.

Meanwhile CTO warned encroachment mafia to avoid malpractices of exceeding their limits otherwise strict action would be taken against those found guilty of reinstalling encroachment.