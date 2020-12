Traffic police removes fancy number plates, tinted glasses

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police, during an ongoing campaign against traffic violations, removed fancy number plates and tinted glasses from various vehicles. Traffic Police, Saturday, conducted snap checking on different roads and inspected compliance of rules, documents and number plates.

Traffic officials advised drivers of private and public transport particularly of trucks, buses, coaches, vans and qingqi rickshaws to abide by the traffic rules to avoid strict legal action.