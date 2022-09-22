Traffic police removes pressure horns from 3,969 vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Traffic police removed pressure horns from 3,969 vehicles,while penalties was imposed on transporters during the current month, said Mian Muhammad Akmal, Chief Traffic Officer here Thursday.

He said that drivers of all types of vehicles including buses, trucks, and vans were strictly warned to remove pressure horns from their transport voluntarily; otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them for violations.

Reviewing the campaign, he said that pressure horns cause noise pollution which was dangerous for humans hearing power.

CTO said that necessary measures were being taken to control road accidents, ensuring smooth flow of traffic for which citizens' coordination was imperative.

He asked the citizens to follow traffic rules to convert the Faisalabad road accident free district.