Traffic police removes tinted glasses of 600 vehicles

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::The district traffic police on the directives of DPO Abdul Rashid Khan launched action against tinted glass vehicles over public complaints.

In a press statement issued here Saturday, the District In-charge of the traffic police Shad Mohammad Khan led the operation.

The traffic police fined drivers of more than 600 vehicles over tinted glasses and removed it during checking in Talash, Munda and Chakdara areas.

Meanwhile, the traffic police appealed the citizens to cooperate with traffic police and voluntarily clean tinted glasses from their vehicles.