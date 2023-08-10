Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has reinforced their commitment to maintain traffic discipline and ensure a safe road environment in the city through the implementation of laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has reinforced their commitment to maintain traffic discipline and ensure a safe road environment in the city through the implementation of laws.

Police officials from traffic wing in the light of directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer organized `Police Darbar' at traffic headquarters which was attended by all officials including Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Traffic) Ch. Abid Hussain, Zonal DSPs and jawans from the force.

Chief Traffic Officer directed policemen to ensure a courteous attitude toward citizens and ensure the implementation of traffic laws without any discrimination.

On the occasion, the officers and jawans shared their professional as well as personal issues and they also gave suggestions to improve the performance of the department. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad listened to the problems and assured to resolve them.

While addressing the officers and cops in Police Darbar, Chief Traffic Officer said that Islamabad Capital Police have become a role model for other law enforcement agencies due to its performance and service to citizens. He said that its personnel are working day and night to serve the citizens and perform duties in tough weather conditions.

He urged the traffic cops to demonstrate a polite attitude during interactions with citizens especially those coming from other districts.

He said courteous behaviour brings laurel and appreciation which is key to boosting the morale of the force.

Along with good behaviour, Chief Traffic Officer said that implementation of traffic rules should be ensured without any discrimination. He said that a minor mistake can affect the repute of the department while a single good deed is enough to raise the standard of the department to new heights.

Chief Traffic Officer directed to ensure strict action against those involved in violation of traffic laws especially lane violations, riding bikes without helmets and using mobile phones as well as not fastening seat belts during drive.

He directed the relevant officers to ensure the deployment of cops in rush areas and ensure convenience to road users through smooth traffic flow. Chief Traffic Officer expressed satisfaction over the performance of policemen and said that all of them are doing hard work despite lack of sources and earning a good name for the force.

He directed to ensure a disciplinary traffic system in the city which would inculcate the sense among the citizens that there is no space for those committing violations on roads.

Chief Traffic Officer also assured to provide all necessary facilities to the officers and jawans during duty. All the participants committed to do more hard work and ensure service-oriented policing.