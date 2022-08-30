UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Reunites Missing Child With Parents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Traffic police reunites missing child with parents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi reunited a missing child with parents, informed CTP spokesman.

Traffic Warden Farrukh was performing patrolling duty when he found a child crying at Ayub Park, Jhelum Road who had forgotten the address of his home.

After tireless work and search, the child was handed over to his parents.

The parents thanked the traffic warden and expressed good wishes.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad appreciated the warden for his noble deed.

CTO said that the hardworking and honest traffic wardens were the pride of the police department who always strive to protect the life and property of the citizens and maintain the flow of traffic.

