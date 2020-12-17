UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police, RTA Inspect Vehicles Plying On Different Routes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Abbottabad Traffic Police along with Secretary Road Transport Authority (RTA) Thursday inspected the fitness of vehicles plying in rural and hilly areas and found most of the overloaded or without fitness certificate with no official number plates.

According to details, under the supervision of SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Mahmood Khan on the directives of DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, overloading in various places of Abbottabad district including Havelian, Chir Sjikot, Bagnutar, Thandiani, Tarnwai, Galyat and Sherwan were impounded.

Abbottabad Traffic Police, along with Secretary RTA Abbottabad and his team have resumed operations against all such elements without fitness certificates and vehicles without government approved number plates. The purpose of these operations is to make the public aware of traffic rules as well as to protect their lives and property.

