Traffic police, RTA to examine public transport fitness

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Thursday directed traffic police to inspect the fitness of public transport of rural areas with the cooperation of Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

He said this while taking the notice of a passenger jeep accident at Bandi Maira Galyat on Tueday which claimed eight lives.

The DIG Hazara directed District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to start a massive drive of public transport vehicle inspection to protect human lives and reduce the number of accidents.

Through the campaign with the cooperation of concerned department examine the fitness of the vehicles, aware the transporters about the issues of overloading and benefits of fit vehicles, he said.

He strictly ordered to take legal action against the unserviceable vehicles those have failed in the fitness test, instruct the drivers of hilly areas public transport to avoid overloading, don't allow passengers to sit on the rooftop or stand on the sides of the vehicles otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Conduct meetings with the transporters and drivers in the areas where snowfall has started, aware them about the danger of land sliding, overloading and fitness of the vehicles, adding Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said.

The DIG also directed DPOs to instruct traffic in-charges, SHOs, chowki in-charges to monitor the rural areas traffic routes themselves and inspect the traffic of their areas on daily basis, take strict action against the drivers those found violating.