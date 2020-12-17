UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police, RTA To Examine Public Transport Fitness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

Traffic police, RTA to examine public transport fitness

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Thursday directed traffic police to inspect the fitness of public transport of rural areas with the cooperation of Regional Transport Authority (RTA)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Thursday directed traffic police to inspect the fitness of public transport of rural areas with the cooperation of Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

He said this while taking the notice of a passenger jeep accident at Bandi Maira Galyat on Tueday which claimed eight lives.

The DIG Hazara directed District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to start a massive drive of public transport vehicle inspection to protect human lives and reduce the number of accidents.

Through the campaign with the cooperation of concerned department examine the fitness of the vehicles, aware the transporters about the issues of overloading and benefits of fit vehicles, he said.

He strictly ordered to take legal action against the unserviceable vehicles those have failed in the fitness test, instruct the drivers of hilly areas public transport to avoid overloading, don't allow passengers to sit on the rooftop or stand on the sides of the vehicles otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Conduct meetings with the transporters and drivers in the areas where snowfall has started, aware them about the danger of land sliding, overloading and fitness of the vehicles, adding Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said.

The DIG also directed DPOs to instruct traffic in-charges, SHOs, chowki in-charges to monitor the rural areas traffic routes themselves and inspect the traffic of their areas on daily basis, take strict action against the drivers those found violating.

Related Topics

Accident Police Vehicles Vehicle RTA Traffic Jeep

Recent Stories

All check-posts will be abolished from Islamabad, ..

8 minutes ago

Govt taking solid steps against corruption mafia a ..

3 minutes ago

RCB accelerates operation against illegal construc ..

3 minutes ago

Over 70 Percent of Russians Interested in Putin's ..

3 minutes ago

Effective strategy being pursued to gauge minerals ..

10 minutes ago

Int'l Migrants day to be marked tomorrow

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.