Traffic Police Sahiwal issues alerts regarding traffic violations

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Under the supervision of District Traffic Officer Sahiwal Saeed Ahmed Lodhi, Traffic education Wing Rana Mohsin Ishaq issued alerts on various traffic violations on Tuesday.

According to details, Traffic Education Wing Rana Mohsin Ishaq issued alerts on various traffic violations including LPG, overloading, overcharging, and failure to display rental documents.

Traffic Police Sahiwal provided awareness and briefing on these issues, emphasizing strict enforcement of traffic laws.

Offenders not complying with LPG cylinder, overloading, overcharging, and rental document regulations will face fines and possible FIRs.

APP/mwr/378