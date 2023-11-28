Open Menu

Traffic Police Services Launched At PITB Established E-Khidmat Centers Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 05:28 PM

Additional Inspector General (IG) Traffic Mirza Faran Baig visited the e-Khidmat Center established in the premises of Arfa Soft Technology Park (ASTP) to launch the traffic police services in the center

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Additional Inspector General (IG) Traffic Mirza Faran Baig visited the e-Khidmat Center established in the premises of Arfa Soft Technology Park (ASTP) to launch the traffic police services in the center. PITB Director General (DG) Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti was also present on the occasion.

Traffic police services have been launched in e-Khidmat Centers across Punjab enabling citizens to receive Learning License, Duplicate License and International License from the 13 e-Khidmat Centers across the province. Citizens will also be able to get their licenses renewed from the e-Khidmat Centers.

In his remarks on the occasion, Additional Inspector General (IG) Traffic Mirza Faran Baig stated that availing traffic facilities under one roof will provide relief to the citizens. “World-class services are being provided under the PITB established e-Khidmat Centers,” he added. He also announced that the driving test facility will also be provided at all e-Khidmat Centers soon.

PITB DG Government Digital Services said, “Tens of millions of citizens are getting modern services in the 13 e-Khidmat Centers of Punjab. Introduction of traffic services at e-Khidmat Centers will save time and travel costs for the citizens.”

