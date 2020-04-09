Traffic Police SI Killed In Toad Accident In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:47 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) Traffic police's Sub-Inspector Ehsan-Ullah was killed and Constable Hamza Sahi was injured seriously in a road accident in Daska city on Thursday.
According to police, they were going to Sialkot on a motorcycle when an over-speeding tractor-trolley hit them.
Ehsan was run over by the tractor-trolley and died on-the-spot. Hamza was admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in a critical condition.
Police have registered a case.