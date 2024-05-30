Traffic police speed up campaign against helmets, one-way violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The traffic police has accelerated a campaign against helmets and one-way violations in the city.

A spokesperson said here Thursday that all sector incharges have been directed to take legal action against helmets less motorcyclists and one-way violators.

The sector incharges have also been directed to achieve their assigned targets.

The CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone asked the motorcycles to wear helmets during driving as it will save them from head injuries during road mishaps.