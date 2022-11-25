UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police, SSUET Sets Up Learning Driving License Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Traffic Police, SSUET sets up Learning Driving License camp

Driving License Department of Traffic Police Karachi in collaboration with Protocol Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology set up two days Learning Driving License Camp at the SSUET Campus to facilitate students and staff members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Driving License Department of Traffic Police Karachi in collaboration with Protocol Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology set up two days Learning Driving License Camp at the SSUET Campus to facilitate students and staff members.

A large number of students and staff members rushed to the camp for registration of the learning license, said a statement on Friday.

SSP License Dr. Qamar Rizvi called on the Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali to build more positive connections, find solutions to livability issues, and create avenues for working together to maintain the safety and well being of students.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali visited the camp and appreciated the efforts of Inspector Asad Shaikh and his team for their dedicated and result oriented work.

