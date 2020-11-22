Traffic police starts operation against violators

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi carried out operation against vehicles parked wrongly and also wiped out encroachments in various areas of the city here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said, City Traffic Police launched operation in Bara Market, Imperial Market, Ganjmandi Road, City Saddar Road and adjoining area of Raja Bazar and issued tickets to violators.

Similarly, an operation was carried out against wheelbarrows, encroachments on the road to maintain traffic flow.

The spokesman said to maintain flow of traffic in the city in a better manner, the process of action against improper parking of vehicles and motorcycles, illegal parking and encroachments would continue without any discrimination. Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic City Circle, Abrar Sarwar said.

On the other hand, citizens complained that traffic load on city roads particularly Murree Road has become nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at almost all road of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Mareer Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall Road and other link roads of the city, they said.

One of the motorists talking to this scribe said encroachment was the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic, no action was taken against the encroachers which led to traffic jam.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action to ensure smooth flow of traffic at city roads.