Traffic police starts road safety awareness drive at schools

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Traffic Police Wardens on Thursday started a road safety and security awareness campaign at educational institutions of the district to apprise students about traffic rules and signals.

Incharge Traffic Warden Fahimullah said that a special awareness program was arranged at Government Girls Primary school, College Town in this connections where students were given demonstrations about the right way of crossing a road and educatethem on basic traffic rules.

Later, awareness pamphlets were distributed among students.